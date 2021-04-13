Austin FC plays Los Angeles FC in season opener

Austin FC vs. Los Angeles FC

Los Angeles; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Austin FC plays its inaugural MLS game on the road at Los Angeles FC.

Los Angeles FC put together a 9-8-5 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 8-2-4 in home matches. Los Angeles FC scored 53 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 44.

Austin FC takes the field for the first game in the franchise’s history. The team goes on the road for its first game in MLS play.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles FC: None listed.

Austin FC: Ulises Segura (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press