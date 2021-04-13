Clear
62.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Houston faces off against San Jose in season opener

Sponsored by:
By AP News

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Houston Dynamo

Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Houston starts the season at home against San Jose.

The Dynamo put together a 4-10-9 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 3-3-4 in home games. Houston scored 30 goals a season ago and recorded 19 assists.

The Earthquakes put together an 8-9-6 record overall a season ago while finishing 4-7-1 in road games. San Jose scored 44 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 60.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Houston: None listed.

San Jose: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 