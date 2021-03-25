Arizona hosts San Jose following shootout victory

San Jose Sharks (13-14-4, seventh in the West Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (14-14-5, fifth in the West Division)

Glendale, Arizona; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona hosts the San Jose Sharks after the Coyotes took down Colorado 5-4 in a shootout.

The Coyotes are 14-14-5 against the rest of their division. Arizona averages 8.9 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Nhl. Lawson Crouse leads the team serving 42 total minutes.

The Sharks are 13-14-4 against the rest of their division. San Jose averages 9.6 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the Nhl. Kurtis Gabriel leads the team serving 36 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Jan. 16, Arizona won 5-3. Oliver Ekman-Larsson recorded a team-high 3 points for the Coyotes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conor Garland leads the Coyotes with a plus-three in 32 games this season. Derick Brassard has four goals over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Logan Couture leads the Sharks with 14 goals and has 23 points. Evander Kane has four goals over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 4-4-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Sharks: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Niklas Hjalmarsson: day to day (upper body), Darcy Kuemper: out (lower body), Antti Raanta: day to day (undisclosed).

Sharks: Matt Nieto: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press