Pepperdine, Longwood meet in first round of CBI

Longwood (12-16) vs. Pepperdine (12-12)

CBI First Round, Ocean Center, Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood and Pepperdine are set to collide in the first round of the CBI. Pepperdine lost 82-77 in overtime to Brigham Young on March 8, while Longwood fell 82-61 against Winthrop on March 3.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The dynamic Colbey Ross has averaged 18.2 points and 7.5 assists to lead the way for the Waves. Complementing Ross is Kessler Edwards, who is accounting for 16.9 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. The Lancers are led by Juan Munoz, who is averaging 12.7 points.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Ross has accounted for 52 percent of all Pepperdine field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 33 field goals and 35 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 74: Longwood is 0-6 when it allows at least 74 points and 12-10 when it holds opponents to less than 74.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Waves have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Lancers. Pepperdine has 39 assists on 85 field goals (45.9 percent) across its previous three games while Longwood has assists on 29 of 80 field goals (36.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Pepperdine is ranked second in the WCC with an average of 73 possessions per game. The uptempo Waves have pushed that total to 77.4 possessions per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com