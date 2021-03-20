San Jose hosts St. Louis following shootout victory

St. Louis Blues (15-10-5, fourth in the West Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (11-13-4, seventh in the West Division)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis visits the San Jose Sharks after the Blues defeated San Jose 2-1 in a shootout.

The Sharks are 11-13-4 against division opponents. San Jose averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the Nhl. Evander Kane leads the team serving 34 total minutes.

The Blues are 15-10-5 against the rest of their division. St. Louis has surrendered 26 power-play goals, killing 74.3% of opponent opportunities.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Logan Couture leads the Sharks with 13 goals, adding nine assists and totaling 22 points. Kane has five goals over the last 10 games for San Jose.

David Perron leads the Blues with 29 points, scoring 11 goals and adding 18 assists. Ryan O’Reilly has seven assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 4-4-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Blues: 5-2-3, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with an .889 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Blues: Carl Gunnarsson: out for season (lower body), Oskar Sundqvist: day to day (lower body), Robert Thomas: out (thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press