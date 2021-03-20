Vegas takes road win streak into matchup with Los Angeles

Vegas Golden Knights (21-6-1, first in the West Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (12-11-6, fifth in the West Division)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas hits the road against Los Angeles trying to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Kings are 12-11-6 against opponents from the West Division. Los Angeles has given up 13 power-play goals, killing 84.3% of opponent chances.

The Golden Knights are 21-6-1 against the rest of their division. Vegas is sixth in the Nhl averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Max Pacioretty with 16.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dustin Brown leads the Kings with 13 goals and has 19 points. Anze Kopitar has four goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Pacioretty leads the Golden Knights with 16 goals and has 30 points. Mark Stone has 13 points over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-4-3, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 8-2-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Golden Knights: Alex Pietrangelo: out (undisclosed), Chandler Stephenson: day to day (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press