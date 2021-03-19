Arizona faces Anaheim, looks to break road losing streak

Arizona Coyotes (12-13-5, sixth in the West Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (9-16-6, eighth in the West Division)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona travels to Anaheim looking to end its five-game road skid.

The Ducks are 9-16-6 against the rest of their division. Anaheim is the last-ranked team in the NHL averaging 3.6 assists per game. Rickard Rakell leads the team with 15 total assists.

The Coyotes are 12-13-5 against opponents in the West Division. Arizona averages 9.2 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the NHL. Lawson Crouse leads the team serving 42 total minutes.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rakell has 21 total points for the Ducks, six goals and 15 assists. Adam Henrique has 9 points over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Conor Garland leads the Coyotes with nine goals and has 24 points. Clayton Keller has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game with an .862 save percentage.

Coyotes: 3-5-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 2.9 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: Josh Manson: day to day (lower body).

Coyotes: Darcy Kuemper: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press