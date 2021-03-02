Dunivant becomes Sacramento Republic president in shakeup

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Ben Gumpert said Monday he will resign as president and chief operating officer of the United Soccer League’s Republic, a move announced three days after Major League Soccer said Ron Burkle had backed out of plans for an expansion team in Sacramento.

Republic chairman Kevin Nagle said general manager Todd Dunivant will become team president of the second-tier club and will continue to oversee soccer operations.

Gumpert will assist with the transition and be an adviser to Nagle.

“I’m grateful that he will continue to advise me as we continue into this season and in our pursuit to MLS,” Nagle said in a statement.

Dunivant played in MLS from 2003-16, headed soccer operations for the San Francisco Deltas in the second-tier North American Soccer League in 2017, then joined the Republic front office.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports