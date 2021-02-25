Los Angeles faces Minnesota, aims for 5th straight road win

Los Angeles Kings (9-6-3, third in the West Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (10-6-0, fifth in the West Division)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Minnesota trying to prolong its four-game road winning streak.

The Wild are 10-6-0 against the rest of their division. Minnesota averages 10.0 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the Nhl. Kevin Fiala leads the team serving 27 total minutes.

The Kings are 9-6-3 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has given up nine power-play goals, killing 84.5% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on Feb. 16, Los Angeles won 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fiala leads the Wild with six goals and totaling 7 points. Victor Rask has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Dustin Brown leads the Kings with 10 goals and has 17 points. Alex Iafallo has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Kings: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: Alex Stalock: out (health protocols), Marcus Johansson: out (upper body).

Kings: Jaret Anderson-Dolan: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press