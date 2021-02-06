Anaheim hosts San Jose after Comtois’ 2-goal game

San Jose Sharks (4-5-0, seventh in the West Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (4-5-3, fifth in the West Division)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks visit Anaheim after Maxime Comtois scored two goals in the Ducks’ 5-4 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Anaheim finished 9-10-2 in division play and 16-15-5 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Ducks scored 182 total goals last season while averaging 2.6 per game.

San Jose went 29-36-5 overall and 11-11-1 in division action in the 2019-20 season. The Sharks scored 2.6 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 3.2 last season.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Derek Grant: day to day (upper-body).

Sharks: Maxim Letunov: out (health protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press