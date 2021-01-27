Minnesota hosts Los Angeles in division battle

Los Angeles Kings (3-2-2, fourth in the West Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (4-3-0, sixth in the West Division)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota plays Los Angeles in a matchup of West Division teams.

Minnesota went 35-27-7 overall and 8-10-1 in division play in the 2019-20 season. The Wild scored 218 total goals last season, 46 on power plays and three shorthanded.

Los Angeles finished 29-35-6 overall and 10-13-1 in division games during the 2019-20 season. The Kings were called for 215 penalties last season averaging 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes per game.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

INJURIES: Wild: Alex Stalock: out (health protocols), Cam Talbot: day to day (lower body).

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press