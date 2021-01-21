Hawaii looks to extend streak vs CS Fullerton

Hawaii (3-3, 1-3) vs. Cal State Fullerton (3-4, 2-4)

Titan Gym, Fullerton, California; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Cal State Fullerton. Hawaii has won by an average of 10 points in its last five wins over the Titans. Cal State Fullerton’s last win in the series came on Jan. 27, 2018, a 69-66 win.

LEADING THE WAY: The senior tandem of James Jean-Marie and Casdon Jardine has led the Rainbow Warriors. Jean-Marie is averaging 14.7 points and 4.7 rebounds while Jardine is putting up 12.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. The Titans have been led by juniors Vincent Lee and Tray Maddox Jr., who have combined to score 26.6 points per outing.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Titans have scored 74.8 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the zero per game they managed against non-conference foes.JUMPING FOR JAMES: Jean-Marie has connected on 50 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 9 over his last five games. He’s also made 79.3 percent of his free throws this season.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Hawaii’s Jardine has attempted 23 3-pointers and connected on 60.9 percent of them, and is 7 for 11 over the last three games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Titans have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Rainbow Warriors. Cal State Fullerton has 45 assists on 88 field goals (51.1 percent) across its previous three games while Hawaii has assists on 29 of 66 field goals (43.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Fullerton is ranked second in the Big West with an average of 75.3 possessions per game. The uptempo Titans have pushed that total to 76.7 possessions per game over their last three games.

