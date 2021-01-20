Los Angeles faces Colorado, aims to halt 3-game skid

Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, second in the West Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (0-1-2, eighth in the West Division)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles comes into the matchup with Colorado as losers of three straight games.

Los Angeles finished 10-13-1 in division play and 19-13-2 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Kings scored 2.5 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 3.0 last season.

Colorado finished 42-20-8 overall and 10-8-2 in division action in the 2019-20 season. The Avalanche scored 46 power play goals on 241 power play opportunities last season.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Avalanche: Erik Johnson: out (health protocols), Pavel Francouz: day to day (lower body), Andre Burakovsky: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press