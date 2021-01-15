Barcello, BYU visit San Francisco

Brigham Young (10-3, 1-1) vs. San Francisco (9-6, 3-2)

War Memorial Gymnasium, San Francisco; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Alex Barcello and Brigham Young will battle Jamaree Bouyea and San Francisco. Barcello has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 13.4 over his last five games. Bouyea is averaging 19.2 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Brigham Young’s Barcello, Matt Haarms and Brandon Averette have combined to account for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 52 percent of all Cougars points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Bouyea has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all San Francisco field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 39 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 72: San Francisco is 0-5 when opposing teams score 72 or more points. Brigham Young is a perfect 8-0 when its offense scores at least 72 points. The Cougars have averaged 75.4 points per game over their last five.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Dons are 7-0 when they make 13 or more 3-pointers and 2-6 when they fall shy of that mark. The Cougars are 7-0 when the team records at least five steals and 3-3 when falling short of that total.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Brigham Young and San Francisco are ranked at the top of the WCC when it comes to 3-point shooting. The Cougars are ranked second in the conference with 8.4 3-pointers made per game this season while the Dons are ranked first with 11.1 per game.

