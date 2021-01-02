Long Beach St. looks to sweep CSUB

Cal State Bakersfield (4-4, 0-1) vs. Long Beach State (2-2, 1-0)

The Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State goes for the season sweep over Cal State Bakersfield after winning the previous matchup in Long Beach. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 1, when the Beach outshot Cal State Bakersfield 54.9 percent to 35.1 percent and made six more 3-pointers on their way to the one-point victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Long Beach State’s Isaiah Washington has averaged 15.8 points and five rebounds while Michael Carter III has put up 17.8 points. For the Roadrunners, De’Monte Buckingham has averaged 10.1 points and six rebounds while Justin Edler-Davis has put up nine points and 4.3 rebounds.DOMINANT DE’MONTE: Buckingham has connected on 37.5 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 13 over his last three games. He’s also made 85.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Roadrunners have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Beach. Long Beach State has 33 assists on 75 field goals (44 percent) over its past three matchups while Cal State Bakersfield has assists on 34 of 76 field goals (44.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Bakersfield has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 44.4 percent, ranking the Roadrunners second nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Long Beach State sits at just 21.3 percent (ranked 301st).

