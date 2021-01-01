Wright IV, Colorado visit UCLA

Colorado (7-2, 2-1) vs. UCLA (6-2, 2-0)

Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as McKinley Wright IV and Colorado will face Jaime Jaquez Jr. and UCLA. The senior Wright has scored 20 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 14 over his last five games. Jaquez, a sophomore, is averaging 12.8 points over the last five games.

STEPPING UP: The do-everything Wright is averaging 15.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists to lead the charge for the Buffaloes. Jeriah Horne is also a primary contributor, putting up 10.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. The Bruins have been led by Jaquez, who is averaging 13.3 points and 5.9 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Wright has made or assisted on 47 percent of all Colorado field goals over the last three games. Wright has accounted for 19 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: UCLA has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 75.6 points while giving up 58.8.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bruins have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Buffaloes. UCLA has 42 assists on 73 field goals (57.5 percent) across its past three outings while Colorado has assists on 36 of 73 field goals (49.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Colorado as a team has made 8.2 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among Pac-12 teams. The Buffaloes have averaged 9.4 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

