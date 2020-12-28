Light rain
44.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Weather postpones World Cup ski race in Italy until Tuesday

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Switzerland's Carlo Janka speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup downhill training, in Bormio, Italy, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)

Weather postpones World Cup ski race in Italy until Tuesday

Photo Icon View Photo

BORMIO, Italy (AP) — A men’s World Cup super-G was called off an hour before its planned start Monday and rescheduled for Tuesday because of bad weather in the Italian Alps.

The move also forced the postponement of the classic downhill on the Stelvio course, which was planned for Tuesday but has been pushed back to Wednesday.

Dense snowfall and flat light made a safe speed race impossible, the International Ski Federation said, adding that the decision was taken “due to the current weather conditions and the forecast for today.”

Tuesday’s race will be the third super-G of the season. Switzerland’s Mauro Caviezel and defending overall World Cup champion Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway won the previous two races.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 