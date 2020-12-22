Ross, Pepperdine host CSUB

Cal State Bakersfield (3-3) vs. Pepperdine (4-4)

Firestone Fieldhouse, Malibu, California; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as De’Monte Buckingham and Cal State Bakersfield will go up against Colbey Ross and Pepperdine. Buckingham is averaging 9.8 points over the last five games. Ross has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17.8 over his last five games.

TEAM LEADERS: The electric Ross has averaged 20.1 points and 7.6 assists to lead the charge for the Waves. Complementing Ross is Kessler Edwards, who is putting up 18.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. The Roadrunners have been led by Buckingham, who is averaging 8.5 points and 5.7 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Ross has accounted for 52 percent of all Pepperdine field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 20 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Waves have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Roadrunners. Pepperdine has an assist on 50 of 83 field goals (60.2 percent) across its previous three contests while Cal State Bakersfield has assists on 38 of 80 field goals (47.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Pepperdine is ranked second among WCC teams with an average of 81.3 points per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com