Bradley, Cal host San Francisco

San Francisco (5-2) vs. Cal (2-4)

Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, California; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jamaree Bouyea and San Francisco will battle Matt Bradley and Cal. The senior Bouyea has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17.6 over his last five games. Bradley, a junior, is averaging 19.2 points over the last five games.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Ryan Betley, Grant Anticevich and Makale Foreman have collectively scored 42 percent percent of Cal’s points this season. For San Francisco, Bouyea, Khalil Shabazz, Damari Milstead and Taavi Jurkatamm have combined to account for 57 percent of all San Francisco scoring.JUMPING FOR JAMAREE: Bouyea has connected on 45.2 percent of the 31 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 25 over his last five games. He’s also made 78.9 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Dons have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Golden Bears. Cal has 31 assists on 65 field goals (47.7 percent) across its previous three outings while San Francisco has assists on 56 of 101 field goals (55.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: San Francisco as a team has made 12.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is fifth-most among Division I teams. The Dons have averaged 14.3 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com