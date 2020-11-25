Sunny
Remembering Diego Maradona: ‘The world has lost a legend’

By AP News
Diego Maradona blows a kiss to fans in Cannes, France, on May 20, 2008. Diego Maradona has died. The Argentine soccer great was among the best players ever and who led his country to the 1986 World Cup title before later struggling with cocaine use and obesity. He was 60. (Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse via AP)

Lionel Messi has called Diego Maradona’s death at the age of 60 a “very sad day for all Argentinians and for football.” Messi says the 1986 World Cup winner he will remain “eternal.” Brazil great Pele added that he has “lost a dear friend, and the world has lost a legend.” Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo remembered Maradona as an “unrivaled magician.” Former England striker Gary Lineker referenced Maradona’s infamous handball goal against his team at the 1986 World Cup saying: “Hopefully he’ll finally find some comfort in the hands of God.”

By The Associated Press

