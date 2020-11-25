Remembering Diego Maradona: ‘The world has lost a legend’ View Photo

Lionel Messi has called Diego Maradona’s death at the age of 60 a “very sad day for all Argentinians and for football.” Messi says the 1986 World Cup winner he will remain “eternal.” Brazil great Pele added that he has “lost a dear friend, and the world has lost a legend.” Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo remembered Maradona as an “unrivaled magician.” Former England striker Gary Lineker referenced Maradona’s infamous handball goal against his team at the 1986 World Cup saying: “Hopefully he’ll finally find some comfort in the hands of God.”

By The Associated Press