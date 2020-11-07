Mostly cloudy
Alex Morgan finally makes debut in English soccer

By AP News
Tottenham Hotspur's Alex Morgan warms up ahead of the the English Women's Super League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Reading at the Hive stadium in London, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Alex Morgan finally makes debut in English soccer

LONDON (AP) — Nearly two months after signing, American superstar Alex Morgan finally made her debut for Tottenham as a second-half substitute in a 1-1 draw against Reading in the Women’s Super League on Saturday.

Morgan came on in the 69th minute and didn’t score in her first match in around 15 months, having given birth in May to daughter Charlie Elena Carrasco.

The two-time World Cup winner is looking to get some game time ahead of playing for the United States at the delayed Tokyo Olympics next year.

She is among a raft of American players to have moved to English soccer for this season, with Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis at Manchester City, and Tobin Heath and Christen Press at Manchester United.

