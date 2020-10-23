Washington’s Ron Rivera on verge of final cancer treatment View Photo

Washington coach Ron Rivera says he’ll undergo his final treatment for skin cancer Monday. Rivera was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma in August. The 58-year-old Rivera missed some practice time but no games while undergoing treatments. Doctors scheduled Rivera to receive IV fluids at halftime of games to keep him hydrated, and he said sudden fatigue and other side effects surprised him the most. Rivera says doctors are positive about the progress he has made and believe he has a good long-term prognosis. He still has some follow-up visits, checkups and scans to do after his treatment is completed.

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer