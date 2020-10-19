Clear
San Jose, Seattle battle to scoreless draw, grab a point

By AP News

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Earthquakes outshot the Seattle Sounders, but the teams settled for a scoreless draw and one point apiece on Sunday night.

The last time Seattle (9-4-4) was blanked was Sept. 23, in a 1-0 road loss against Portland. The Earthquakes (6-7-6) meanwhile, haven’t scored in two of their last three contests.

The teams played to a scoreless stalemate on July 10, in the in the MLS is Back Tournament.

San Jose outshot Seattle 11-4, but six of those Earthquakes shots weren’t on target. Keepers James Marcinkowski for San Jose and Stefan Frei for Seattle were each credited with a save.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

