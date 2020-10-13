Los Angeles FC takes on Vancouver after Musovski’s 2-goal game

Los Angeles FC (7-6-3, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (6-11-0, 10th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Danny Musovski leads Los Angeles FC into a matchup with Vancouver after scoring two goals against Seattle.

The Whitecaps are 3-8-0 against conference opponents. Lucas Cavallini leads the league with six cards, five yellow and one red. Vancouver has 40 cards, collecting four red cards.

Los Angeles FC is 7-6-2 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles FC is 1-2-0 when it records just one goal.

The teams match up Wednesday for the second time this season. Los Angeles FC won the last meeting 6-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cavallini leads Vancouver with three goals. Fredy Montero has three goals over the last 10 games for the Whitecaps.

Bradley Wright-Phillips has five goals and three assists for Los Angeles FC this season. Diego Rossi has six goals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vancouver: 4-6-0, averaging 1.3 goals, 0.7 assists, 2.9 shots on goal and 3.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.4 goals per game.

Los Angeles FC: 5-5-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 1.5 assists, five shots on goal and 6.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Vancouver: Bryan Meredith, Cristian Gutierrez (injured), Lucas Cavallini, Andy Rose, Maxime Crepeau (injured), Janio Bikel, Thomas Hasal (injured), Georges Mukumbilwa, Tosaint Ricketts.

Los Angeles FC: Carlos Vela (injured), Tristan Blackmon (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press