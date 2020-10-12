The Latest: MLS suspends Rapids’ games for 10 days

Major League Soccer said Monday all Colorado Rapids’ matches have been postponed for the next 10 days.

The league said the move was being made even though there had been no new confirmed cases of coronavirus among Colorado players or staff. The MLS said the postponements were the result of the number of cases within the organization, and the decision was made in consultation with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

The Rapids have not played since a 5-0 win over San Jose on Sept. 23 and have already had four games postponed.

The MLS said it is working on rescheduling the games postponed by the 10-day order. Those games were against Seattle (Oct. 14), Real Salt Lake (Oct. 18) and Sporting KC (Oct. 21).

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Officials at UNC Wilmington say a COVID-19 cluster has developed with the school’s swimming and diving team. A statement from the school on Monday said seven cases were discovered with the team.

State health officials define a cluster as five or more cases that are considered in close proximity by location in the last 14 days.

According to the school, the individuals involved have been and/or are isolating and have been receiving medical monitoring and/or treatment as needed. The university said it had informed the New Hanover County Health Department, and contact tracing has been initiated with direct communication to anyone determined to have been in close contact with a COVID-19-positive individual.

Five people at English Premier League clubs have tested positive for the virus in the latest round.

There were nine cases the previous week. From Oct. 5-11, there were 1,128 players and club officials tested.

The five people who were positive were having to self-isolate for 10 days.

Czech Republic coach Jaroslav Silhavy has tested positive for the virus and will miss the Nations League game at Scotland on Wednesday.

Silhavy’s assistant, Jiri Chytry, will take charge of the Czech team in Glasgow.

The team says one unnamed player also tested positive and is also in isolation.

The Czech’s Nations League campaign has been badly hit by the virus. Last month, the Czechs had to name a completely new squad just a day before the Nations League home game against Scotland after an outbreak in camp. They lost that game in Olomouc 2-1. Three Czech players tested positive last week before another Nations League match in Israel that the Czechs managed to win 2-1 on Sunday.

A unnamed tennis player has been withdrawn from the St. Petersburg Open after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The ATP Tour says the player has been moved into isolation and “is currently asymptomatic.”

The tour adds that “a contact tracing process is currently underway to identify and notify any individuals who have come into close contact with the player.”

The tournament starts Monday.

By The Associated Press