Colorado takes 2-game shutout win streak into matchup with Los Angeles FC

Los Angeles FC (6-6-3, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Colorado Rapids (5-4-4, seventh in the Western Conference)

Commerce City, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado comes into a matchup against Los Angeles FC after recording two straight shutout wins.

The Rapids are 3-4-4 against conference opponents. Colorado is 2-1-0 in one-goal matches.

Los Angeles FC is 6-6-2 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles FC leads the Western Conference with 100 shots on goal, averaging 6.7 per game. Los Angeles FC is also the league leader with 40 goals.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Bassett leads Colorado with four goals. Jonathan Lewis has four goals over the past 10 games for the Rapids.

Bradley Wright-Phillips has five goals and three assists for Los Angeles FC. Diego Rossi has six goals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colorado: 3-3-4, averaging 2.1 goals, 1.6 assists, 4.8 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Los Angeles FC: 4-6-0, averaging two goals, 1.3 assists, 4.9 shots on goal and 6.6 corner kicks per game while allowing two goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Colorado: Danny Wilson, Jack Price, Younes Namli (injured), Kortne Ford (injured).

Los Angeles FC: Mohamed Traore (injured), Carlos Vela (injured), Tristan Blackmon (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press