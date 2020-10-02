Los Angeles visits San Jose on 3-game skid

LA Galaxy (4-6-3, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (3-6-5, 12th in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles looks to stop a three-game losing streak when it visits San Jose.

The Earthquakes are 3-7-4 against Western Conference teams. San Jose is 0-4-2 when it scores a single goal.

The Galaxy are 4-6-3 against Western Conference teams. Sebastian Lletget ranks seventh in league action with five goals. Los Angeles has 17 goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season. The last meeting ended in a 0-0 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cristian Espinoza leads San Jose with three assists. Vako Qazaishvili has two goals and one assist over the last 10 games for the Earthquakes.

Lletget has five goals and two assists for Los Angeles this season. Cristian Pavon has five goals over the last 10 games for the Galaxy.

LAST 10 GAMES: San Jose: 1-6-3, averaging one goal, 0.6 assists, 3.5 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 3.3 goals per game.

Los Angeles: 4-4-2, averaging 1.5 goals, 0.9 assists, five shots on goal and 6.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: San Jose: Oswaldo Alanis (injured), Jacob Akanyirige (injured), Guram Kashia (injured), Casey Walls (injured).

Los Angeles: Danilo Acosta (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press