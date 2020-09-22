Los Angeles visits Real Salt Lake for a conference matchup

LA Galaxy (4-4-3, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Real Salt Lake (3-4-5, 11th in the Western Conference)

Sandy, Utah; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Real Salt Lake and the LA Galaxy meet for a Western Conference matchup.

Real Salt Lake is 3-5-3 against Western Conference opponents. Damir Kreilach paces the ninth-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with four goals. Real Salt Lake has scored 19 goals.

The Galaxy are 4-4-3 in conference play. Los Angeles has given up 12 of its 17 goals conceded in the second half of games.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maikel Chang has one goal and four assists for Real Salt Lake. has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games for Real Salt Lake.

Sebastian Lletget has four goals and two assists for Los Angeles. has five goals over the past 10 games for the Galaxy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Real Salt Lake: 2-5-3, averaging 1.6 goals, one assist, 4.7 shots on goal and five corner kicks per game while allowing 2.5 goals per game.

Los Angeles: 4-4-2, averaging 1.5 goals, 0.9 assists, 4.7 shots on goal and six corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Real Salt Lake: Tate Schmitt (injured).

Los Angeles: Danilo Acosta (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press