San Jose plays Portland on 3-game home draw streak

Portland Timbers (4-4-3, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (2-4-5, 12th in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose faces Portland after playing to a draw in three home games in a row.

The Earthquakes are 2-5-4 against Western Conference teams. San Jose leads the Western Conference with 93 corner kicks drawn, averaging 8.5 per game.

The Timbers are 3-4-3 in conference matchups. Diego Chara leads the MLS with four cards, all of them yellow. Portland has 33 cards with one red card.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vako Qazaishvili has three goals and one assist for San Jose. has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for the Earthquakes.

Diego Valeri has three goals and two assists for Portland this year. has three goals over the last 10 games for the Timbers.

LAST 10 GAMES: San Jose: 3-4-3, averaging 1.8 goals, 0.8 assists, 4.6 shots on goal and 7.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.6 goals per game.

Portland: 5-3-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 1.6 assists, 5.2 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: San Jose: Danny Hoesen (injured), Jack Skahan (injured), Guram Kashia (injured), Casey Walls (injured).

Portland: Sebastian Blanco (injured), Andres Flores (injured), Chris Duvall (injured), Dairon Asprilla (injured), Larrys Mabiala (injured), Blake Bodily (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press