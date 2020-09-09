San Jose visits Seattle in conference action

San Jose Earthquakes (2-3-3, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (4-2-3, second in the Western Conference)

Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Earthquakes face the Seattle Sounders in Western Conference action.

The Sounders are 3-2-2 in conference matchups. Seattle is 1-0-1 when it scores two goals.

The Earthquakes are 2-4-2 in Western Conference games. San Jose ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 20 goals led by Vako Qazaishvili with two.

The teams match up Thursday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 0-0 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raul Ruidiaz has four goals and one assist this season for Seattle. Jordan Morris has four goals in seven games for the Sounders.

Qazaishvili has two goals and one assist for San Jose. Chris Wondolowski has two goals in six games for the Earthquakes.

SEASON SO FAR: Seattle: Averaging 1.9 goals, 0.9 assists, 4.7 shots on goal and 6.4 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

San Jose: Averaging 2.5 goals, 0.8 assists, 6.5 shots on goal and 9.2 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 3.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Seattle: Shandon Hopeau (injured), Danny Leyva (injured).

San Jose: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press