FIFA to AP: Infantino should remain president during probe

By AP News
FILE - In this Tuesday, March 3, 2020 file photo, FIFA President Gianni Infantino addresses a meeting of European soccer leaders at the congress of the UEFA governing body in Amsterdam's Beurs van Berlage, Netherlands. Swiss attorney general Michael Lauber has offered to resign in the latest fallout from meetings he had with FIFA president Gianni Infantino during a sprawling investigation into soccer corruption. Lauber offered his resignation to the parliamentary judicial commission ahead of the publication of a federal court ruling in his appeal against being disciplined in March for misconduct. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, file)

LONDON (AP) — FIFA tells The Associated Press that Gianni Infantino can remain president and should not be forced from power while under criminal investigation. A Swiss special prosecutor opened the criminal case into Infantino’s conduct on Thursday over his meetings with the country’s attorney general. He has been leading a sprawling investigation into football corruption. FIFA says “there is nothing preventing the president from performing his duties.” There had been calls for Infantino to be suspended by the FIFA ethics committee from Sepp Blatter who was Infantino’s predecessor. Blatter was toppled in disgrace in 2015 and banned from world football until 2021.

By ROB HARRIS
AP Global Soccer Writer

