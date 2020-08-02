FIFA to AP: Infantino should remain president during probe View Photo

LONDON (AP) — FIFA tells The Associated Press that Gianni Infantino can remain president and should not be forced from power while under criminal investigation. A Swiss special prosecutor opened the criminal case into Infantino’s conduct on Thursday over his meetings with the country’s attorney general. He has been leading a sprawling investigation into football corruption. FIFA says “there is nothing preventing the president from performing his duties.” There had been calls for Infantino to be suspended by the FIFA ethics committee from Sepp Blatter who was Infantino’s predecessor. Blatter was toppled in disgrace in 2015 and banned from world football until 2021.

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer