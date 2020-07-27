And then there were 8: CONCACAF hexagonal becomes octagonal View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — CONCACAF is changing its World Cup qualifying hexagonal to an octagonal in response to the coronavirus pandemic and delaying the start until next June. The United States, Mexico, Costa Rica, Jamaica and Honduras receive byes directly to the octagonal, CONCACAF’s other 30 nations will compete for three additional spots in the final round. The octagonal will take place with four games per team in next June’s double FIFA international match window followed by two apiece in September, October and November 2021, and two each in January and March 2022.

By RONALD BLUM

AP Sports Writer