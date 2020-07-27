Partly sunny
90.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

And then there were 8: CONCACAF hexagonal becomes octagonal

Sponsored by:
By AP News
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, Gregg Berhalter, right, head coach of the U.S. Men's National Soccer team, instructs some of his players during drills in Bradenton, Fla. The fallout of the coronavirus pandemic could benefit the U.S. soccer team when World Cup qualifying begins in North and Central America and the Caribbean. “If we go to qualifying in empty stadiums, that’s going to change that dynamic considerably, some for the positive and some for the worse,” Berhalter said Tuesday, July 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

And then there were 8: CONCACAF hexagonal becomes octagonal

Photo Icon View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — CONCACAF is changing its World Cup qualifying hexagonal to an octagonal in response to the coronavirus pandemic and delaying the start until next June. The United States, Mexico, Costa Rica, Jamaica and Honduras receive byes directly to the octagonal, CONCACAF’s other 30 nations will compete for three additional spots in the final round. The octagonal will take place with four games per team in next June’s double FIFA  international match window followed by two apiece in September, October and November 2021, and two each in January and March 2022.

By RONALD BLUM
AP Sports Writer

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 