2 England Champions League places left open until final day

By AP News
Manchester United's Mason Greenwood scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Ham at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. (Clive Brunskill/Pool via AP)

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Chelsea was too hospitable as Anfield title party guests.

Before collecting the the Premier League trophy, Liverpool won 5-3 on Wednesday to prevent Chelsea from sealing a Champions League spot.

It leaves two of the four spots in Europe’s elite competition still up for grabs in the Sunday’s final round of games.

Chelsea just needs a point against Europa League-chasing Wolverhampton to seal a top-four finish. And there will be a Champions League qualification showdown between Manchester United and Leicester.

For the first time since September, United is back in the top four and Leicester has dropped out after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side drew 1-1 with West Ham on Wednesday.

Liverpool as champions and second-place Manchester City have already qualified for the Champions League.

By ROB HARRIS
AP Global Soccer Writer

