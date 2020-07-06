Sunny
Tottenham captain Lloris confronts Son at halftime of game

By AP News
Tottenham's Son Heung-min, left, duels for the ball with Everton's Seamus Coleman during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, Monday, July 6, 2020. (Richard Heathcote/Pool via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris rushed to confront teammate Son Heung-min at halftime of the English Premier League match against Everton on Monday.

As the shouting goalkeeper Lloris pushed Son, Giovani Lo Celso and Harry Winks intervened to separate the clashing teammates on the field before they headed into the dressing room.

Just before the break, Son lost the ball which led to Richarlison having a chance to equalize but striking wide.

The spat seemed to have faded by the time the players returned from the halftime break, with Lloris seen embracing Son as they came out of the tunnel.

Tottenham was leading 1-0 after Lo Celso’s first-half shot was deflected in by Everton defender Michael Keane.

The game is being played in an empty stadium in north London due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By ROB HARRIS
AP Global Soccer Writer

