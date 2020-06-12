Fans flock back for final big games of Serbian soccer season

European soccer is preparing to crown national champions in empty stadiums because of the pandemic. Serbia is an exception with more for fans to celebrate. Red Star Belgrade can host the biggest crowd for a game in Europe since soccer’s shutdown ended last month when its title-winning campaign ends June 20. Serbian authorities’ gradual easing of restrictions on large gatherings opened the gates for fans to see the trophy presented at Marakana stadium. Elsewhere Bayern Munich and Liverpool are to set to seal titles without fans present or a civic parade.

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer