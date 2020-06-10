Cloudy
Eintracht Frankfurt to wear ’Black Lives Matter’ jersey

By AP News

FRANKFURT, Germany — Eintracht Frankfurt will wear a special edition soccer jersey with a “Black Lives Matter” message when it plays Bayern Munich in the German Cup semifinals on Wednesday.

The shirts are white and black and bear the #blacklivesmatter hashtag. Eintracht said it was “sending a clear signal against racism and xenophobia.”

People in the United States, Europe and elsewhere have been protesting following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck even after he pleaded for air.

Eintracht’s usual sponsor, job website Indeed, offered the space for the hashtag to appear alongside its own logo for the match in Munich.

