Light rain
51.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

The Latest PSG helping to provide meals to medical staff

Sponsored by:
By AP News

The Latest PSG helping to provide meals to medical staff

Photo Icon View Photo

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

French soccer club Paris Saint-Germain is helping to provide meals for medical staff combating the coronavirus outbreak.

Up to 1,200 meals per day are being prepared in the kitchens of the Parc des Princes in western Paris. They are then delivered by volunteers from the Street Food en Mouvement (Street Food on the Move) association.

Volunteers from the association have used the stadium kitchens since April 9. Four trucks have been used to take more than 5,000 meals to seven hospitals.

Every day a team of 12 delivers a full meal outside hospitals from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 6 p.m.-10 p.m.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi says the hospital workers are “true heroes” who should continue to be applauded.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 