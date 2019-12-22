Light rain
Stadium announcement warns about racism at Tottenham-Chelsea

By AP News

LONDON — An announcement has been made over the stadium speakers during Tottenham’s Premier League game against London rival Chelsea to warn about racism from fans.

The referee implemented the first step of FIFA’s protocol dealing with discrimination in games.

The announcement over speakers at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium said: “Racist behavior among spectators is interfering with the game.” __

