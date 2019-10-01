Bayern Munich humiliates Tottenham 7-2 in Champions League View Photo

LONDON — Serge Gnabry scored four second-half goals and Robert Lewandowski grabbed two as Bayern Munich humiliated hosts Tottenham 7-2 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Gnabry, who had never scored before in the competition, completed the debacle for Tottenham with the seventh goal in the 88th minute, one minute after Lewandowski had scored his second.

Last year’s beaten finalist Tottenham, which squandered a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 against Olympiakos in its opening game, again let a lead slip after Son Heung-min opened the scoring in the 12th minute.

Joshua Kimmich answered Son’s strike three minutes later, cutting inside a defender and then letting fly inside the left post from 20 meters (yards).

Tottenham continued causing problems for Bayern’s defense, but Mauricio Pochettino’s side was to rue missed chances as the visitors gradually improved.

Lewandowski, already the scorer of 10 goals in six Bundesliga games this season, turned sharply and finished smartly to put Bayern in front just before halftime.

Gnabry got off the mark in the 53rd after going past a number of Tottenham defenders, adding another within two minutes.

Harry Kane pulled one back from the penalty spot in the 61st after Kingsley Coman was penalized for a foul on Danny Rose.

But Gnabry ended any hopes Tottenham had of an equalizer when he completed his hat trick in the 83rd, then scored another for good measure after Lewandowski claimed Bayern’s sixth.

Red Star Belgrade defeated Olympiakos 3-1 in the other Group B game. Bayern is top with six points and Tottenham last with just one point.

