Alexandru Mitrita leads New York City FC past Whitecaps

By AP News

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Alexandru Mitrita had a goal and an assist, leading New York City FC to a 3-1 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday.

New York (14-5-8) scored a pair of goals in a 16-minute span and won its fourth straight.

Vancouver lost its third MLS game in eight days.

Heber and Gary Mackay-Steven, an early first half substitution, also scored for New York.

Forward Yordy Reyna scored in the 64th minute for Vancouver (6-15-9).

