Russell scores on header, Sporting KC beats Dynamo 1-0

By AP News

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Johnny Russell scored on a header in the 12th minute and Sporting Kansas City held on for its third win a row, 1-0 over the Houston Dynamo on Saturday night.

Russell converted a perfectly weighted cross from Graham Smith into the right side of the net. It was the first assist of Smith’s MLS career.

Tim Melia made five saves for his second shutout in a row and sixth of the season.

Sporting KC (10-11-7) remained outside of playoff position but continued to close the gap with its recent run.

The Dynamo (9-15-4) extended their winless streak to seven games with six losses over that stretch.

