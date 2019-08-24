Clear
Plata, Savarino score late to send RSL past Colorado

By AP News

SANDY, Utah — Joao Plata scored in extra time and Jefferson Savarino added another goal minutes later and Real Salt Lake beat Colorado 2-0 on Saturday night.

Plata, who registered his first goal of the season, scored on a penalty kick in the 96th minute following a handball in the penalty area by Lalas Abubakar. Plata sneaked a right-footed shot underneath keeper Tim Howard who got a piece of the ball. Three minutes later, Savarino punched it in after taking a short centering pass from Albert Rusnak to seal the win.

RSL (13-10-4) beat Colorado (7-14-6), 3-2 earlier this year and now have claimed the Rocky Mountain Cup for the fourth straight year.

