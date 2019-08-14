Fernandez scores twice in Timbers’ 3-2 win over Fire

PORTLAND, Ore. — Brian Fernandez scored twice and the Portland Timbers beat Chicago 3-2 on Wednesday night with the Fire playing a man down for 60 minutes of the match.

It was Portland’s second straight win at home to start a 10-game homestand. The Timbers (11-9-4) had a challenging 12-game road trip to open the season because of construction at Providence Park, but got a friendlier schedule down the stretch.

Nemanja Nikolic scored in the 75th minute for the Fire (7-11-9), who did not play Bastian Schweinsteiger or Dax McCarty in the midweek match. Chicago was hampered in a comeback bid against the Timbers when Aleksandar Katai was ejected in the 30th minute.

The Fire defeated the Montreal Impact 3-2 at home on Saturday with Schweinsteiger scoring the winning goal.

Portland defeated Cascadia Cup rival Vancouver 3-1 on Saturday. The Timbers have dropped just one of their last eight matches.

Fernandez returned to the starting lineup after sitting out of the match against the Whitecaps because of soreness from two previous games earlier in the week.

He fell on the turf but was able to get the ball past fire goalkeeper David Ousted in the 21st minute. He scored again in the 88th minute for his team-leading 10th goal. Fernandez has played in 11 league matches for the Timbers since making his MLS debut on May 15.

In the 11th minute Ousted came out of his goal and collided with Marvin Loria. The ball bounced back to Jorge Moreira, who lofted it just over the head of defender Jonathan Bornstein and into the net.

Katai was handed a red card for elbowing Portland’s Julio Cascate in the face in the 30th minute after a video review.

A short time later, Portland’s Larrys Mabiala went down with what appeared to be a hamstring injury and he was replaced by Bill Tuiloma.

Nikolic’s goal came on a header that Cristhian Paredes tried to clear with Timbers goalkeeper Steve Clark down. The Fire added a goal in stoppage time on C.J. Sapong’s header off a cross from Przemyslaw Frankowski.

Chicago has won just once on the road in league matches this year.

