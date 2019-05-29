Quantcast
help information
Mostly cloudy
72.5 ° F
Full Weather

Martínez scores 2 goals in stoppage time, Atlanta wins

Posted on 05/29/2019 by AP News

Atlanta United’s defender Franco Escobar reacts after scoring a goal against Minnesota United as Josef Martinez, right celebrates with him during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Josef Martínez scored two goals in second-half…Enlarge

ATLANTA — Josef Martínez scored two goals in second-half stoppage time to help Atlanta United beat Minnesota United 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Atlanta (7-5-2) ended a two-game losing streak with its sixth win in eight games. Minnesota (6-5-3) had its two-game winning streak snapped.

Martínez has eight goals this season, six in the last seven games. He beat two defenders on a breakaway in the first minute of stoppage time and capitalized on an errant defensive header to win a one-on-one opportunity with goalkeeper Vito Mannone.

Atlanta took a 1-0 lead in the 23rd minute on Franco Escobar’s first goal of the season.

Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan had a wild multi-save sequence in the 74th minute. He finished with his seventh shutout of the season.

Terms of Service
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.