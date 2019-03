FC Cincinnati wins 1st MLS game in home debut

Allan Cruz and Mathieu Deplagne scored two minutes… Enlarge

CINCINNATI — Allan Cruz and Mathieu Deplagne scored two minutes apart in the second half and FC Cincinnati won their first MLS game in a home debut, topping the 10-man Portland Timbers 3-0 on Sunday.

Kendall Waston scored FC Cincy’s first home goal in the MLS in the 15th minute by heading home Leonardo Bertone’s free kick in front of a sold-out crowd of 32,250 at Nippert Stadium, including MLS commissioner Don Garber.

Cruz scored on a back-heel shot in the 61st, settling a deflected shot and rolling it inside the far post. Two minutes later, Deplagne finished off a busy sequence in the box with a redirection.

MLS expansion teams are now 9-6-2 in their opening home matches.

FC Cincy goalkeeper Spencer Richey denied a point-blank shot by Dairon Asprilla at the back post on a corner kick. Portland defender Larrys Mabiala received yellow cards in first-half stoppage time and the 70th for the Timbers (0-2-1).

Cincinnati striker Fanendo Adi, who spent four-plus years in a star role with Portland before being traded in July, shared greetings with his old teammates in the lineup line before the game.

FC Cincy (1-1-1) got its first point last week, rallying in the closing minutes for a 1-1 draw against defending MLS Cup champion Atlanta United.