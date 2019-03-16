Rooney’s hat trick leads DC United over Real Salt Lake 5-0

WASHINGTON — Wayne Rooney scored a hat trick and added an assist on Saturday night to help D.C. United beat nine-man Real Salt Lake 5-0.

Rooney converted a penalty to open the scoring in the 34th minute. Marcelo Silva brought down Paul Arriola in the 18-yard box and the penalty was confirmed after video review.

Leonardo Jara dispossessed Aaron Herrera and found an open Rooney, who finished with a chip shot into the right corner in the 35th minute.

Rooney made it 3-0 in the 65th minute, Lucas Rodriguez scored in the 76th and Ulises Segura capped the scoring in the 80th.

Bill Hamid notched his third clean sheet as D.C. United (2-0-1) has not allowed a goal this season.

Jefferson Savarino was shown red in first-half stoppage time for a high kick that landed on Luciano Acosta’s face. Silva received a second yellow card and was sent off in the 67th minute.

Real Salt Lake dropped to 1-1-1.