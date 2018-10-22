Sporting KC beats Dallas 3-0, moves atop Western Conference

FRISCO, Texas — Roger Espinoza and Johnny Russell scored second-half goals and Sporting Kansas City beat FC Dallas 3-0 on Sunday to move atop the Western Conference.

Kansas City (17-8-8) is two points ahead of FC Dallas and Los Angeles FC, which plays at Sporting next week in the season finale. Dallas (16-8-9), which has lost two straight since a five-match unbeaten streak, plays at 11th-place Colorado.

Daniel Salloi opened the scoring in the 45th minute by hustling to a blocked shot and sending it inside the far post. Espinoza extended the lead in the 64th by redirecting a header. It was Sporting’s record-breaking 62nd goal of the season.

Russell scored his 10th goal on a penalty kick in the 87th for double-digit goals and assists in his debut season.

Both goalkeepers blocked a penalty kick. FC Dallas’ Jesse Gonzalez denied Ilie Sanchez’s attempt in the 17th and Kansas City’s Tim Melia went to his left to block Reto Ziegler’s left-footed shot in the 48th.

It was Kansas City’s first victory in Frisco since June 12, 2011.

