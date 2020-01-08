Mostly cloudy
Performer injured in Olympic ceremony rehearsal accident

By AP News

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — A performer has been hospitalized after an accident at a rehearsal for the opening ceremony of the Youth Winter Olympics in Lausanne.

The International Olympic Committee said Wednesday that a female performing artist was evacuated for treatment at a hospital in Lausanne after the incident Tuesday at the city’s main hockey stadium.

“The IOC and Lausanne 2020 wish the performer a fast and full recovery,” the Olympic body said in a statement.

No details of the performer or her injuries were given.

The two-week games open Thursday with a ceremony at a new arena which will also host games at the men’s hockey world championships in May.

