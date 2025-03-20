LA Olympics head says 2028 games will be a catalyst for rebuild. Count on Kendrick Lamar, too

COSTA NAVARINO, Greece (AP) — After deadly fires that devastated much of Los Angeles, organizers of the 2028 Olympics told the IOC on Thursday how the city will rebuild with help from the games.

Count on Kendrick Lamar, too, to be part of “the greatest show on earth” in three years’ time.

“The rebirth, the rebuild, maybe reimagining LA 2.0 — and the Olympics as a catalyst for all those things — we think is really part of our ethos,” organizing committee chairman Casey Wasserman told The Associated Press.

“You can’t have a natural disaster at that scale in a city as big and as important as Los Angeles and not have it be part of your core philosophy going forward,” he said in an interview ahead of giving sports leaders an update at the International Olympic Committee’s annual meeting.

Kendrick Lamar would a globally popular part of the opening ceremony on July 14, 2028 after his stunning halftime show at the Super Bowl last month.

“Fortunately in my day job I represent Kendrick Lamar,” said Wasserman, who heads an international talent and promotions agency. “He is truly an LA icon so I think it would be a pretty fair bet that Kendrick will be involved in the Olympics in Los Angeles in some way.”

The wildfires in January have reset the daily life and global perception of the city.

“Everyone loves a comeback story,” Wasserman told IOC members Thursday.

Olympic venues and operational plans escaped serious damage.

“From purely an Olympics perspective we got very lucky. That’s not the most important thing,” Wasserman told The AP on Wednesday. “What’s important is helping people get back into their homes, get back settled, get back with their lives.”

Another expected challenge for LA organizers is ensuring athletes, officials and fans from every Olympic team feel welcome and safe coming to the United States after what shapes to be a turbulent future for the world.

“Irrespective of politics today, America will be open and accepting to all 209 countries for the Olympics,” Wasserman told The AP.

“LA is the most diverse city in the history of humanity and we will welcome the people from around the world and give them all a great time,” he said.

Updating IOC and sports leaders Thursday, Wasserman said his team made “significant strides” with President Donald Trump’s administration, which has security obligations for the Olympics and subsequent Paralympics.

“I have met with President Trump and his team both prior to his inauguration and again last month,” the LA Olympics leader said. “We have a regular cadence across all federal agencies with leadership from the president to make sure that these games deliver for all our constituents.”

IOC member Gene Sykes, also president of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, promised his city and nation will “extend warmth and respect” to all visitors.

“The recent tragic wildfires tested our community,” Sykes said, “yet they illuminated our resilience and determination.”

