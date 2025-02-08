Lindsey Vonn places 15th in downhill at skiing worlds at age 40 on her new titanium knee

Lindsey Vonn places 15th in downhill at skiing worlds at age 40 on her new titanium knee View Photo

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — Lindsey Vonn finished 15th in the downhill at the Alpine skiing world championships on Saturday, 1.96 seconds behind American teammate Breezy Johnson who took the gold medal.

The 40-year-old Vonn recently returned to competition with a new titanium knee after nearly six years of retirement.

It was an improvement for Vonn after she hooked a gate with her right arm early in her super-G run on Thursday and didn’t finish.

Vonn also plans to enter the new team combined event on Tuesday.

Her long-term goal remains being competitive at next year’s Milan-Cortina Olympics.

Vonn told The Associated Press in a recent interview that she plans to retire again after the Olympic skiing competition in Cortina d’Ampezzo, where she holds the record of 12 World Cup wins.

The women’s downhill at the Olympics will be held in exactly a year: on Feb. 8, 2026.

___

AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/alpine-skiing